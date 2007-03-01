eTel Blogger Dinner
Thanks to Andy Abramson for a fun time last night at Roti Indian Bistro. 30 something bloggers, media folks, and a few company execs showed up to enjoy good conversation and good food.
Labels: eTel
Thanks to Andy Abramson for a fun time last night at Roti Indian Bistro. 30 something bloggers, media folks, and a few company execs showed up to enjoy good conversation and good food.
Labels: eTel
posted by Ted Shelton at 11:49 AM
IP Inferno is written by:
Dan Brekke
Ted Shelton
Sean Wolfe
Press inquiries: press@ipinferno.com
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home