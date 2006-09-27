September 27, 2006Mr. Edward SheltonDear Mr. Shelton:Thank you for writing to me about SenatorSpecter's proposed changes to the proposed NationalSecurity Surveillance Act of 2006. I welcome theopportunity to respond.As a member of both the Senate Intelligence andJudiciary Committees, I have been briefed on theoperational details of the electronic surveillance program.It is my belief that the program could and should beconducted in accordance with the Foreign IntelligenceSurveillance Act (FISA).I do not support Senator Specter's legislation in itscurrent form.Senator Specter's proposal would eliminate thecurrent individual warrant approach that has been usedby the FISA court for electronic surveillance for morethan 25 years, and replace it with a "program" warrantapproach that has never been tried. His bill also removesthe current exclusivity of FISA, in effect endorsing thePresident's decision to gather intelligence outside of thelaws we have enacted. Finally, Senator Specter'slegislation makes many far-reaching changes to theexisting FISA statute in ways that have not beenadequately examined.I have worked with Senator Specter separately tointroduce different legislation so that all contentcollection of electronic surveillance for foreignintelligence purposes is conducted within the existingFISA framework. The Foreign Intelligence SurveillanceImprovement and Enhancement Act of 2006, S. 3001,has been endorsed by the American Bar Association. Mybill would restate that FISA is the exclusive authority forcontent collection, mandate that no federal funds be spenton such activities that do not comply with FISA, andeliminate administrative roadblocks that the AttorneyGeneral says hinder his ability to bring cases directly tothe FISA court. I believe this option is substantiallymore desirable than the bill drafted by Senator Specter incoordination with the Administration.Again, thank you for writing. I hope that you willcontinue to write to me on issues of importance to you.Best regards.Sincerely yours,Dianne FeinsteinUnited States Senatorhttp://feinstein.senate.govFurther information about my position on issues of concern to California and the Nation are available at my websitehttp://feinstein.senate.gov. You can also receive electronic e-mail updates by subscribing to my e-mail list athttp://feinstein.senate.gov/issue.html.