VoiceMagnet will allow consumers to post nasty, mean, crazy, or just downright weird voicemails to a central place online for all the world to hear! This could make voicemail the newest “smoking gun”.

The crazies over at GotVoice are about to piss off a whole bunch of people by providing an intriguing new service that will let you take a voice mail you have received through their system and make it public... for anyone to hear! From their PR spam:I hope they have figured out the revenue model on this one -- get a cut of the legal fees as stupid people leaving wicked messages decide to use the US legal system to get the messages removed from the Internet (and punish the posters...)

Labels: GotVoice, VoiceMagnet