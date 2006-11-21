Comments now moderated
Thanks to alert readers Zack and Luca I have turned on comment moderation. To be honest, I didn't know blogger had implemented comment moderation! Where have I been? I still think that we should be working to get ICANN and registrars to have policies against spammers... I am not giving up, merely making a tactical retreat into comment moderation.
I hope it works out well for you. My own spam story is mainly about one very persistent person who repeatedly tries to post the same links on the same few articles. I may start using word verification, but then they'd probably stop. Then I wouldn't be able to get a kick out of checking the timestamps on my e-mail notifications and seeing just exactly how much time is being wasted when all I have to do is 'select all' and 'delete' :)
