GrandCentral and Gizmo Project
I generally do not blog the random press releases hurled my way, but as I genuinely love Gizmo Project, I am dutifully reporting that GrandCentral and Gizmo Project are announcing a deal tomorrow morning... from the PR folks:
Tomorrow morning, GrandCentral Communications, Inc. will announce its service is now interoperable with Gizmo Project, SipPhone’s popular Voice over IP (VoIP) service that allows users to make and receive free phone calls worldwide over the Internet on personal computers as well as select Nokia mobile phones and Internet Tablets.What does that mean for the average Gizmo Project user? Access to the cool "next-generation" features of GrandCentral - "One number, for life." GrandCentral basically call redirects based on your preferences - with some nifty features like caller specific greetings.
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home