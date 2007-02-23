Besides escaping SOX and other choking US regulations, AIM gives listing companies other benefits as well. In general, it takes 12-16 weeks to get listed on AIM as opposed to the typical 4-6 months in the US. Listing fees are 1/3 or less of what they are on the NYSE or NASDAQ.

Reporting requirements are 2x a year as opposed to 4x, and shareholders aren't required to approve most actions.