Twitter: Why you should care
I have been playing with a new service from the folks who created Blogger. There new company is called Obvious, I guess because from where they sit, the idea behind twitter is obvious...
And what is that idea? That people would love to blather all day long about what they are up to and that other people (presumably their friends) would like to read this blather... So you can post to your twitter page from IM, SMS, or from a web page (there are also some interesting native apps like twitterific) and your running stream of consciousness comes out on your page (or rss etc):
http://www.twitter.com/tshelton
Then, your friends (or stalkers) can subscribe to your stream and get ongoing updates in their IM or SMS or web page on what you are up to... You can even "nudge" someone who hasn't posted in awhile to find out what he/she is up to...
Why should you care? Pay attention you old farts! This is where the youth are spending their time. This is the next evolutionary step beyond IM. Our children will live in a world in which the barriers of time and space have been demolished by technology. Our children and their friends will have a constant ongoing connection with their friends whether they are in the same room together or on different continents. Text is the
