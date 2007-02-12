The future is WiFi
3GSM time of year, and a worthwhile time to reflect on the future of wireless communications. I have written before about AWN - anarchic wireless networks. It is interesting to reflect once again about the advantages of WiFi vs. commercial 3G networks as the champagne flows in Barcelona.
Presuming coordinated access that rivals 3G networks for ease of access (via FON or something similar) why would a consumer ever wish to utilize a high fee commercial wireless network? Today there is really only one reason, and even it points out an opportunity for technology to improve as opposed to a fundamental flaw in WiFi.
There are two core use cases for mobile IP connectivity -- stationary and in-motion. For stationary mobile users (let's say you have stopped at your local coffee shop), WiFi is as good if not better than other wireless technologies. Only when you are in motion does the superior connection handling technology of a 3G network offer an advantage over simple WiFi connectivity.
Sure, you could argue that 3G does a better job than WiFi when handling high demand situations or you could argue that 3G will always be more ubiquitous than WiFi. But the cost advantage of a free wireless network would far outweigh these marginal inconveniences.
