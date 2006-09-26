Senator Boxer on The Specter NSA Bill
September 26, 2006
Thank you for contacting me regarding ongoing reports of domestic spying. I appreciate the opportunity to review your comments on this important issue, and I share your concerns.
As you know, President Bush has repeatedly authorized the National Security Agency (NSA) to eavesdrop on American citizens and others without the necessary approvals from Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Courts. I am appalled that President Bush went outside the law and subverted the system of checks and balances that is so vital to our democracy.
That is why I am pleased to report that on August 17, 2006,U.S. District Court Judge Anna Diggs Taylor ruled that the Administration's NSA eavesdropping program is unconstitutional and should cease immediately.
However, pending the Administration's appeal of this ruling, I remain concerned about the recent deal between Senator Arlen Specter (R-PA) and the White House. The Bush Administration has agreed to submit the NSA spying program for limited judicial review only if Congress passes Senator Specter's new "compromise" bill, S.2453, without amendments.
This "compromise" bill, which is currently being considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee, appears to do nothing to curb the Bush Administration's use of warrantless wiretapping. It would also limit Congressional and judicial oversight of the warrantless wiretapping program.
Please be assured that I will keep monitoring this situation closely and do all I can to make sure that the American people do not have to choose between their security and their liberty.
