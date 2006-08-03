VONOSPHERE
Congratulations to Paul Kapustka and Jeff Pulver on the launch of Vonosphere - an information rich site tracking VoIP and Video-on-net news and breaking some news of its own. I expect we'll see more of Paul now that he has his own TV show... err, Internet show. Doesn't quite replace Amanda Congdon for me but, I like it better than that Joanne Congdon (I mean Colan) show... Anyone other than me think she is trying a little too hard to look like Amanda? Anyway, back to Paul and Vonoshphere. Congratulations! And check out his video on Ed Whitacre. Man, that guy just doesn't come across as trustworthy. I wonder what it is about him?
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home