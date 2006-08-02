Senator Feinstein on Network Neutrality
Date: August 2, 2006 8:15:54 AM PDT
August 2, 2006
Dear Mr. Shelton:
Thank you for writing to me about open access to the
Internet and network neutrality. I appreciate hearing from you.
I agree with the general principles of network neutrality
that owners of the networks that provide access to the Internet
should not control how consumers lawfully use that network and
should not be able to discriminate against content provider access
to that network.
As Congress debates changes to our telecommunications
laws this year, many different proposals have been offered
regarding network neutrality. The question arises whether or not
action is needed to ensure unfettered access to the Internet. I
believe any workable solution must balance the needs of the
network, service and information providers. Please know that
when legislation regarding network neutrality comes before the
Senate I will be sure to keep your specific views in mind.
Again, thank you for writing.
comments or questions, I hope you will feel free to contact my
Washington, DC staff at (202) 224-3841.
Sincerely yours,
Dianne Feinstein
United States Senator
