From: senator@feinstein.senate.govSubject: U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein responding to your messageDate: August 2, 2006 8:15:54 AM PDTTo: tshelton@ipinferno.comAugust 2, 2006Mr. Edward Sheltonxxxx Avexxx, CaliforniaDear Mr. Shelton:Thank you for writing to me about open access to theInternet and network neutrality. I appreciate hearing from you.I agree with the general principles of network neutralitythat owners of the networks that provide access to the Internetshould not control how consumers lawfully use that network andshould not be able to discriminate against content provider accessto that network.As Congress debates changes to our telecommunicationslaws this year, many different proposals have been offeredregarding network neutrality. The question arises whether or notaction is needed to ensure unfettered access to the Internet. Ibelieve any workable solution must balance the needs of thenetwork, service and information providers. Please know thatwhen legislation regarding network neutrality comes before theSenate I will be sure to keep your specific views in mind.Again, thank you for writing. If you should have anycomments or questions, I hope you will feel free to contact myWashington, DC staff at (202) 224-3841.Sincerely yours,Dianne FeinsteinUnited States Senatorhttp://feinstein.senate.govFurther information about my position on issues of concern to California and the Nation are available at my websitehttp://feinstein.senate.gov. You can also receive electronic e-mail updates by subscribing to my e-mail list athttp://feinstein.senate.gov/issue.html.