Note to Meg Whitman: Open up Skype!
I am going to be more diligent about promptly posting links to my VoIP magazine columns, starting today. So here is the latest - my open letter to eBay's Meg Whitman urging her to open up the Skype protocol. Meg -- it's going to happen anyway, so why not drive the process and benefit from it? And, as I point out in the column, this could be one of the best ways to fight monopoly telecom, as opposed to sending emails to eBay's users...
Read the full article at VoIP Magazine.
